Corporates GPHA Donates 2000 Bags Of Cement Towards The Rebuilding Of Apiatse

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has donated 2000 bags of cement, valued at about One hundred thousand Cedis (GHS 100,000.00) towards the rebuilding efforts of Apiatse, after the community was rocked by an unfortunate explosion incident early this year.

The presentation was made on behalf of corporate GPHA by its Director of Port for Takoradi, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, in the company of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni Valley, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, as well as some management members and the representatives of the two worker Unions at the Port of Takoradi.

Making the presentation on behalf of GPHA, The Takoradi Port Director stated, that the Management and workers of the Company empathized greatly with the Chiefs and people of the community on the unfortunate incident.

The gesture, therefore, he noted, formed part of GPHA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which broadly focuses on health, education, and the environment, to complement government and civil society’s rebuilding efforts of the community.

Captain Afadzi explained that the port of Takoradi, which is strategically located in the mineral rich Western Region, plays a major role in both the import and export of International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDGs), classified into nine classes, based on the IMDG codes , and reiterated GPHA’s commitment to the safe handling of IMDGs at its ports.

The DOP later led the delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Chiefs of Apiatse where he reminded the community of the support of well-meaning Ghanaians, which he noted, included prayers for God to give them the strength as they go through the rebuilding phase of their community.

The MCE for the area, Dr Isaac Dasamni, was full of praise for the Michael Luguje led Coporate management of GPHA for the donation of the cement which he noted would go a long way in supporting the rebuilding of Apiatse. He called on other Companies to emulate the gesture by GPHA and complement government’s efforts in assisting the community.

He later conducted the delegation around the resettlement camp for victims where he indicated that a number of houses under construction would soon be roofed to house someOf the inmates as a temporary measure to protect them from the coming rains as well as provide families with some degree of privacy.