COSUA-Ghana To Fill Up Baba Yara Stadium

Sarfo Abebrese

The Ghana Chapter of the Coalition of Supporters’ Unions of Africa (COSUA-Ghana) has been allocated over 5,000 tickets by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority to provide massive support to the Black Stars in their final qualifying match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara sports stadium tomorrow.

This was disclosed by the President of COSUA- Global, Lawyer Sarfo Abebrese in an exclusive interview with “Daily Guide” sports.

Mr. Abebrese indicated that over 4,000 members of COSUA Ghana have already signed up for free allocation of the tickets and expressed optimism that the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi will be filled to capacity by the fans who are ready to provide full support to the Black Stars.

“We need a good win in the first leg to make the return leg, a mere formality”, Abebrese said.

The COSUA President explained that the organisation focused its membership mobilization on the universities and tertiary

institutions in Kumasi and its environs.

He commended Mr. Kwesi Atuahene, a student of the University of Ghana, Legon, who is running for NUGS President in the forthcoming elections, for his exemplary leadership qualities as evidenced in the mobilization of over 4,000 students within the short space of time that Kumasi was named as the new venue for the match.

Mr. Abebrese also expressed gratitude to former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantekyi and COSUA’s sponsors, CORD Trading LLC of Las Vegas, USA for their support.