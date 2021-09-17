COSUA Salutes SAFA

Sarfo (L) with Jordann

…For FIFA Clubs World Cup Bid

From The Sports Desk

The Coalition of Supporters’ Unions of Africa (COSUA), a Pan African NGO, has commended South African Football Association (SAFA) in its bid to host the 2021 FIFA Clubs World Cup in South Africa.

A letter signed by COSUA’s founding President, Attorney of the Supreme Court of Ghana and New York, USA, Sarfo Abebrese and copied to Danny Jordaan said, “We wish, on behalf the Executive Council of our pan-African organisation, to commend you for the bold step taken to announce the bid to host the 2021 FIFA Clubs World Cup in South Africa, and to assure you of the support of COSUA as Africa’s sports support base, to make this dream a reality.”

The letter added, “We deem this commendable move of yours as falling in tandem with SAFA’s Vision 2022 agenda to “create the conditions that will bring about the sustained international success of the national teams of South Africa,” a vision COSUA shares, by necessary implication, with all the 55 member states of the African Union.

“We note with joyful expectation, the prospect of hosting a FIFA Clubs World Cup in which Africa will gain a two-slot representation to enhance our chances of winning the FIFA Clubs World Cup by an African team for the first time in history.

“Accordingly, we pledge our support to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and El Ahly of Egypt by affirming our resolve to provide a ten-thousand member support team to attend their matches and support them to victory for the continent, should the bid become a success.

“Counting on your usual cooperation to make this dream a reality for South Africa, and for the entire continent as a whole.”