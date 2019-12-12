Council Of State Gets Fresh Members

President Akufo-Addo with Alhaji Abdul Rahman Abubakar (right) and Maj. Gen. Richmond Bai den (Rtd), newl y sworn in members of the Council of State.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday swore in two new members of the Council of State, namely Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Abubakar and Major General Richardson Baiden (rtd).

It follows the deaths of two other members of the council, namely Moqtar Sahanun and Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II.

Swearing them in, President Akufo-Addo said “no matter how smart or well endowed, every chief or leader has a group of elders to advise him or her.”

“As a distinguished solider and public servant and a successful businessman and politician, you both have the quality of experience that can enhance the work of the council. You are joining a council that has proven so far to be very effective in its deliberations; it is my hope and expectation that you will make sound contributions to the proceedings of the council and thereby add value to its output and help enrich my Presidency for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” he stressed.

The President said he was told the two departed members made significant contributions to the work of the council and was optimistic the new entrants would follow their worthy example.

Major General Baiden (rtd) on behalf of his colleague thanked the President, government and people of Ghana for the opportunity given them to serve the country and also prayed for the souls of the departed members.

“We have an onerous responsibility as you have just stated in your advice to us on our appointment to give off our best and not only our best, but also ensure the forward march of our country Ghana,” the retired army officer said, adding “I want to pledge on behalf of my colleagues again that knowing the background of the Council of State and what it entails for the Council of State to perform, we shall certainly give out our utmost best without giving any occasion or do anything that will rather undermine the authority and the trust that people have in the Council of State.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent