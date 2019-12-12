Nursing Mother, 5 Others Arrested For Robbery

The suspected armed robbers in police custody

Six suspected armed robbers including a nursing mother have been arrested by the Accra regional police command for robbery.

The suspects have been identified by the police as Moses Tetteh Kaizer, 20, machine operator; Louis Mawunyor Dzedzom, 37, driver; Kwame Takyi Haruna Owu, 25, driver; Kwabena Otibu, 29, phone repairer; Alhassan Abdulai, 42 and believed to be a spiritualist and Eunice Dorkenu (wife of Takyi).

They were grabbed in a two-week operation conducted by the regional command early this month.

According to the police report, items found on suspects included a pistol loaded with two rounds of ammunition, two empty shells of AK 47, five rounds of pistol ammunition, a foreign pistol loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition and a spare magazine loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition as well as some dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Briefing the media, the Accra regional police commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Frederick Adu Anim, said in November this year, Suspect Kaizer (the gang leader) contacted suspect Takyi and informed him of an intended robbery operation in Dansoman.

He said Takyi’s task was to procure weapons for the robbery operation, which he agreed and further recruited suspect Otibu from Toma, near Amasaman to join the gang. Kaizer again recruited suspect Dzedzom as a driver, for the operation.

On November 20, 2019, at about 5:00pm, according to DCOP Anim, police acting on intelligence trooped their secret location at Sukura where four of the suspects were grabbed smoking dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in preparation for the said operation.

Following further interrogation, suspect Abdulai, a spiritualist who performs rituals for the gang before they embark on their operations was arrested and the police found on him a pistol and two rounds of ammunition and two empty AK 47 shells.

He continued that their intelligence again led to the arrest of suspect Dorkenu, the wife of Takyi as another accomplice.

On hearing of the husband’s arrest, she handed over a foreign pistol belonging to her husband to one Iddi (currently at large), in an attempt to conceal evidence against the husband.

He revealed that the arrest of Eunice led the police to the further discovery of five rounds of pistol ammunition wrapped in a rubber bag and buried in the ground.”

DCOP Anim confirmed that the suspects had admitted to the offence and further confessed to the police a series of crimes they were involved in which occurred in Accra, including two robberies at an area near Trassacco, where victims were robbed and raped and the robbery of mobile money shops at Atadeka and Zenu, all suburbs of Ashiaman.

All the suspects have been remanded into lawful custody as investigations continues and would reappear on December 18, 2019.

(Lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey