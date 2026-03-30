Council Of State Member Gives Incubator To Samartex Hospital

A scene during the donation

The Western Regional member of the Council of State, Maxwell Boakye, has donated a brand new incubator to Samartex Hospital in the region, to support the care of premature babies.

The Council of State member made the donation under his ‘Max Palasco Foundation’, based in Samreboi in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality of the Western Region.

The donation was in fulfilment of a promise he made to Samartex Hospital during a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a 30-bed capacity pediatric ward.

The ward is being constructed by Mr. Boakye in honour of his late mother.

The Human Resource Manager of Samartex Timber and Plywood Company Limited, Thomas Asaase Gyimah, made the donation on behalf of the Council of State member.

He explained that it has always been the wish of Mr. Boakye’s late mother that the hospital should get an incubator as part of measures to help improve quality healthcare delivery.

He was hopeful that the incubator will go a long way to support and care for premature babies.

Receiving the machine, a medical doctor at the hospital, Dr. Tijani, thanked Maxwell Boakye for the kind gesture.

“This donation is part of efforts to enhance neonatal care in the area,” he pointed out.

Dr. Tijani added that the donation had come at the right time as the hospital was in dire need of the machine.

He commended Mr. Boakye’s foundation for also constructing a children’s ward at the hospital.

He then called on other stakeholders to support the health facility since the hospital provides free services to the people, adding, “So our facility is a non-profit one.”

“We need more of the incubators. So individuals and organisations can come in to support,” he stressed.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi