Gold Fields Invests Over $2.6m In Water, Sanitation

Ayishetu Mohammed (left) receiving the citation

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has since 2004, committed more than $2.6 million into water and sanitation interventions.

Areas that have mostly benefitted from these interventions include Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Prestea-Huni Valley municipalities of the Western Region.

The investments have contributed to improved access to clean water and better sanitation facilities in the beneficiary communities.

The Project Coordinator of Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Ayishetu Mohammed, disclosed this at a special event to mark this year’s World Water Day.

It was organised by the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa with support from the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

The event was on the global theme “Water and Gender: Where Water Flows, Equality Grows.”

Madam Ayishetu said, “These interventions directly support women and girls by improving access to safe water.”

“They also help in reducing the time spent searching for water and creating opportunities for education, work and family life,” she added.

Ayishetu Mohammed noted that the Foundation continues to invest in initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods in host communities.

She disclosed that the amount of money the Foundation has committed in corporate social responsibility projects since 2004 is over $109 million.

Mrs. Sandra Deladem Woanyah, Project Manager at the Foundation, also commended women working in the water sector for their respective contributions which are vital in shaping policies, managing infrastructure and supporting communities.

She encouraged more young women to pursue careers in the water sector, saying, it is a space where they can lead and make meaningful impact.

Participants called for practical measures including promoting efficient water use, protecting water bodies from pollution and raising awareness on sustainable water management practices.

They also underscored the importance of advocating inclusive water policies and encouraging active community participation in conservation efforts.

The Geological Engineering Department of UMaT later awarded Madam Ayishetu Mohammed with a citation for being instrumental in the management of water resources in communities.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa