Counseling Services For Bullying Students

The Deputy Minister interacting with a cross section of the students

The Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service (GES) are offering a psycho-social counseling to all the students involved in the recent bullying incident at Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

The move is geared towards ensuring that all the seven final-year students involved in the incident are in the right frame of mind to prepare for their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) scheduled to start this week.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, in charge of General Education, who disclosed this on Thursday, said the psychologists who have been engaging the students would be with them for some time until they are satisfied with their state of mind.

He was addressing the students of Adisadel College on Thursday when he led a delegation from the Education Ministry and the Ghana Education Service to the school.

The delegation first met the school’s management, the counselors and the seven students involved, the student body and later the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“This incident should lead to a change in the culture of silence in schools which make it very difficult for students to report issues concerning them to their school authorities for fear of being intimidated,” Rev. Ntim Fordjour said.

He advised the students in the country to learn something from the bullying incident at Adisadel and make sure it never recur in the history of the country.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour reminded the students to be law-abiding and desist from practices which could bring them face-to-face with the laws of the country.

“We are here to encourage you to study hard, do not let the recent incident frighten you. Put it behind you and think about what the future holds for you,” he said.

The Deputy Minister reminded the students about the need to remain focused on their studies so they could excel in the upcoming examination.