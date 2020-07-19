Countries Are Adopting Ghana’s Covid-19 Clinical Recovery Strategies – Gov’t

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that a number of countries around the world are adopting Ghana’s clinical recovery strategies for Coronavirus.

He made this known in Accra at a press conference held at the Information Ministry on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Ghana has since March 2020 recorded a total of 27,060 cases of Coronavirus.

The country has recorded 145 deaths related to Covid-19, with its active cases standing at 3,871.

According to the Minister, Ghana’s recovery strategies are clear.

He noted that the country will stick to its strategies.

Ghana’s first strategy is to limit and stop inportation of virus, he said, adding that that is functioning well, it is a protective layer within Ghanaian jurisdiction.

The second strategy, he said, is to contain the spread.

He added that among the strategies is the provision of

adequate care for the sick, and that there are a number of policies for that.

Another strategy is to limit

the impact of the socio-economic burden posed by Coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue