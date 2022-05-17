Coup Monger Barker-Vormawor Arrested Again!

Police have reportedly sent the leader of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor to the cooler again following his utterances.

His female co-leader of the group, Felicity Nelson, posted on the Movement’s Facebook page that “Oliver arrested again. Police officer told him his rights are curtailed as soon as he was arrested. We are not safe.”

Explaining further, she told an Accra based media outlet that Barker-Vormawor was arrested on Tuesday May 17 in the morning by Police officers while on his way to the court.

According to her, “He has a court hearing today. The Police officer asked him to stop and told him he is under arrest. So, he [Barker-Vormawor] asked ‘why am I under arrest?’ the Police said ‘your rights are curtailed when you are under arrest.

“So, we don’t know where he is, we don’t know who has arrested him, we don’t know why he’s been arrested. Basically, that’s what is going on.”

Barker-Vormawor continue to make wild allegations and tantrums on social media, especially Facebook although he is facing first degree charge of treason felony.

He was on February 10, 2022 arrested by the Ashaiman police and face prosecution at Ashaiman District Court after he took to social media to threaten a coup following pictures emerging from the Majority Leader’s 65th birthday party showing an ‘E-levy’-designed cake.

He posted, “If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!”

Police picked him up at the Kotoka International Airport, upon arrival from the United Kingdom where he was pursuing his PhD.

He was however granted by bail of GH¢2 million bail and two sureties on March 16, 2022 by the Tema High Court A based on Application of bail pending trial filed at the court.

Shockingly, he took to social media again some few weeks after he was released from police custody.

But Alfred Tuah Yeboah, Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice said they had opened investigation into his claim but he was asked to provide details to substantiate his claim of alleged torture.

