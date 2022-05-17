Coup Monger Barker-Vormawor Slapped With 3 Charges

#FixTheCountry’s lead convenor Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 arrested by personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service for breaching road traffic regulations.

He was slapped with three counts and arraigned before the Madina Magistrate Court where he has been granted bail with two surities.

The charges are Failure to comply with road markings contrary to Section 28 (b) of the Road Traffic Act 761/08 on the East Legon Underbridge stretch.

Also, Causing danger for other road users contrary Regulations 185 of Legislative Instrument (LI) for driving a Toyota Duet car with registration number GN 7536-15 and caused danger to other road users.

Finally, Careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act (RTA) 683/04 as amended by Act 761/08.

Barker-Vormaworn was reportedly arrested at about 7:30am and detained in police cells for hours over road traffic offenses by MTTD personnel under the East Legon Police in Accra.

He has been released after meeting the bail conditions granted by the court.

By Vincent Kubi