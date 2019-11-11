Coup Plot: High Court Denies Accused Persons Bail

The High Court has dismissed a bail application by the seven accused persons facing trial for their alleged plot to topple the government.

According to the Judge, Justice George Buadi, none of the accused persons had been detained beyond two months and their arrest and detention are not arbitrary or unlawful.

He further added that the accused persons have the capacity to interfere with investigations if released.

The Judge cited an example of how Junior Officers managed to stage a coup in the country.

Lawyers of the accused persons filed the application praying the court for bail for them pending trial.

According to their lawyer, Victor Adawudu, investigations into the case have taken a while and believed that his clients, who had rejected allegations levelled against them, must be released to have their freedom while the investigations and trial take place.

The prosecution on their part objected to the application arguing that their release could be a threat to national security and also give an avenue to the accused persons to abscond due to the seriousness of the offence.

The nine persons, three civilians, and six military personnel are facing charges of treason felony and conspiracy to commit treason felony.

key interrogation

The former Director of the Transformation Office of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzor is also facing trial over the plot

The BNI and National Security operations confirmed that former Executive Secretary at the office of the IGP, Superintendent Peter Toobu Lanchene has also been invited for questioning.

Supt. Toobu, who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for Wa West Constituency in the Upper West Region also worked in the office of former IGP, David Asante-Apeatu.

COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, has also been interrogated in connection with the development.

-Citinewsroom