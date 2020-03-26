Court Convicts Pastor For Holding Church Service

Nkawkaw District Court presided by Albert Kwasi Owusu has convicted a 40-year old Pastor to a fine of 50 penalty units (GHC600) each on two counts of unlawful assembly and offensive conduct.

According to GNA Pastor John Jeremiah Addo of the Kingdom of God Church, pleaded guilty to all two charges and convicted on his own plea. He would serve 18 months imprisonment in default.

Police Inspector Emmanuel Ankrah, prosecuting, told the court that on March 22, 2020 in the morning, Nana Mireku Assumeng, sub chief of Nkawkaw and Kwaku Obeng, a resident, called the Nkawkaw Central Police Station to report that the victim was holding a church service.

He said both reported that despite the directives issued by the President, they saw the said Pastor performing a church service with a congregation of about fifty people and called on the Police for his arrest.

The Prosecutor said, a police patrol team proceeded to the church premises and found the Pastor, leading the congregation in a service and arrested him.

He said upon interrogation, the accused said that he was performing the service because he did not understand why authorities would allow those selling at the market to do so, but prevented church activities.