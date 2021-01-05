Court Declares Adjei Korsah as MP-elect for Techiman south

A Wenchi High Court in the Bono Region presided over by Fred Nawura has dismissed an application for Injunction of the swearing-in of the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Techiman South Constituency, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that it won the Techiman South Parliamentary election but the Electoral Commission and the NPP connived to rid them of the success chalked in the election.

The largest opposition has allegedly provided evidence to back its claims that the party’s candidate Christopher Bayere Baasongti won the seat from the NPP.

However, the Electoral Commission insists that the NDC never won the seat like they are making some sections of Ghanaians to believe.

Ahead of the swearing-in of Members of Parliament (MP)-elect, the NDC applied for an injunction on the swearing-in of the NPP Candidate Martin Adjei Korsah.

In his judgement, the trial judge is quoted to have said”I shall refuse the Expert injunction application. I think the people of Techiman South needs a representative at the swearing in. To injunct the 1st respondent will be unfair.

At the end of the trial, if it is established that the election was not done properly, I shall make my orders. I hereby refuse the application”.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke