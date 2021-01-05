GWAG, Rebecca Foundation Support Six Hospitals

Madam Pearl Mawuena Agaglo (third from left) in a symbolic handover of the medical equipment to Madam Afua Ababio who represented the 37 Military Hospital.

The Ghanaian Women’s Association of Georgia (GWAG), a charitable organization based in the USA, in collaboration with the Rebecca Foundation and Rotary Club Accra Airport, has presented medical equipment and consumables worth $77,000 to six hospitals in the country.

The donation was to support the beneficiary health facilities in their activities for the overall improvement of maternal and child health outcomes.

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Volta River Authority Hospital, Danfah Hospital, Brenu Ampenyi health facility, Nkaseim Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital Children’s Unit each received a package comprising anaesthesia machines, oxygen trolleys, bedrail sets, suction machines, defibrillators, oxygen concentrators and infection prevention supplies.

The package also contained vital signs monitor, obstetric vacuum delivery kits, surgical drape, caesarean session pack and Laminectomy packs glucometres, stethoscopes, crutches, walkers, wheelchairs, medical cart, mayor stands, infant weighing scales, oxygen tanks, mattress units, gloves, as well as wound care and personal hygiene supplies.

GWAG representatives in Ghana, Pearl Mawuena Agaglo and Mrs. Nayram Kyei-Mensah who presented the medical equipment to the hospitals in Accra said that the vision of the Association is to give back to their motherland through supporting the health system.

Madam Agaglo said GWAG’s aim is to reduce preventable maternal deaths and support expectant mothers to access basic quality healthcare.

She noted that the supplies were being deployed to a facility where they are most needed and where they would be utilized for the benefit of the most vulnerable.

Mrs. Kyei-Mensah also expressed appreciation to the donors who continue to support the charitable activities of GWAG adding that it is through their generosity that the Association is able to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.

Past president of the Rotary Club Accra Airport, Afua Ababio, who received the medical equipment on behalf of the Children’s Unit of the 37 Military hospital thanked the GWAG for the collaboration, as it helped the Club to fulfill its mission of promoting quality healthcare, especially in underserved communities within the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri