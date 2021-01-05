TMA Stops Seizure of State Properties

THE TEMA Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) through it lawyers have managed to secure a stay of execution to stop a High Court judgement for auctioning of its properties.

Recently, one of TMA’s creditors, Derkak Construction Company Limited, secured an order from the Accra High Court, ordering for the auction of the Assembly’s properties, following it inability to pay a judgement debt of some GHC4,425,845.

The situation took a national interest when the said creditor, together with police officers stormed the offices of the Assembly to take possession of properties including state vehicles in order to recover the judgement debt.

Per the facts of the case, TMA reportedly contracted Dekark Construction Company Limited to procure and fix some 3,000 streetlights in the metropolis.

The Assembly was said to have agreed to pay 40percent of the contract sum after a successful procurement while the remaining 60 percent would be paid in installment as the streetlights were being fixed.

The assembly defaulted as a result of misunderstanding on both parties, leading to the contractor initiating a court action against the assembly and the subsequent judgement.

However, lawyers for the Assembly on the orders of the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Mensah Annan-La have managed to secure a stay of execution on the ruling, pending an appeal.

Officials of the assembly say the new development will give them ample time to study the case and act accordingly.

They are therefore urging workers and the general public who transact business with the assembly, to go about their normal duties.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema