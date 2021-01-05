Nana Urges Consensus Building In Parliament, Speaks On Election Petition

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for consensus building among members of the soon-to-be inaugurated 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

The President made the appeal for consensus building as he brought his final State of the Nation Address to conclusion on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

According to the President, the incoming Parliament will not be like the outgoing 7th Parliament, hence there was the need for consensus building to ensure a smooth operation of the House.

Both the NPP and NDC have 137 Members of Parliament-elect each. There is one independent MP-elect.

Meanwhile, commenting on the 2020 presidential election petition filed by former President John Mahama, Mr Akufo-Addo said it was good for the nation that in the end, he (Mahama) chose the legal path instead of the pockets of violence that were going on in parts of the country.

He said no one should be allowed to take the laws in their own hands.

By Melvin Tarlue