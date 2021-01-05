We’ve to talk about Galamsey – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for a non-partisan dialogue on the illegal mining menace popularly known as Galamsey in Ghana.

The President made the call in his final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on January 5, 2021.

He called for an honest conversation about this menace to our future.

According to the President, there will always be mining in Ghana, indeed there will always be mining in Ghana.

However, he opposed the activities of illegal mining that he claimed have posed danger to human lives by destroying water bodies.

He stated that the Ghana Water Company has had challenges distilling its water due to the pollution of water bodies by illegal miners.

By Melvin Tarlue