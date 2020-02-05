Court Discharges Kofi Amoabeng

Prince Kofi Amoabeng

An Accra Circuit Court has dropped all charges against Prince Kofi Amoabeng, the former Managing Director of defunct UT Bank.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Nyamekye on Wednesday, 5th February 2020, told the Circuit Court Judge, Emmanuel Essandoh, that the State intends to file a fresh case against Mr Amoabeng at the High Court.

To this end, the trial of the accused person at the Circuit Court will no longer be necessary. Judge Emmanuel Essandoh, obliged and discharged the accused person forthwith.

Background

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) received a report from Price Water Coopers through the Governor of Bank of Ghana into suspicious transactions relating to UT Bank. The UT Bank engaged in some off-balance-sheet transactions log issuing investment certificates to investors in the name of the bank.

However, this amount totalling GHc 51,334,387.08 and USD 8,612,829.33, were later transferred to UT Holdings.

It was disclosed that UT Bank issued an investment certificate in the name of the Bank although the amounts were never credited to the customer’s account but transferred to UT Holdings. It was also revealed that Prince Kofi Amoabeng then Chief Executive Officer of UT Bank signed most of the customers’ investment certificates and subsequently transferred to UT Holdings.

Investigations further revealed that the customers’ monies were with the UT Holdings.

Most of the investment with UT Bank was absorbed by Ghana Commercial Bank Limited as part of the takeover of UT Bank in 2017.

However, the rate of interest issued to each investor varied and was subject to negotiations.

It was also revealed that (15) transactions were identified in respect of (12) institutions whose funds sum up to GHc 51,334,387.08, and USD 8,612,829.33 all placed with UT Holdings.

–Starrfm