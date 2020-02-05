Ronaldo Fans Compensated …Over No Show

Cristiano Ronaldo

Two South Korean fans who sued the match organiser after Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play in a friendly during Juventus’s pre-season tour in Seoul last year are entitled to compensation due to “mental anguish” a court ruled on Tuesday.

A district court in Incheon, west of Seoul, ordered the local agency that organised the match, The Fasta Inc, to pay $312 to both fans listed in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit complained that The Fasta Inc had publicised that Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes, but the Portugal star ultimately sat out the entire game in July 2019.

The court ordered The Fasta Inc to pay $58.95 per ticket, $252.63 each for “mental anguish” for the two plaintiffs, lawyer Kim Min-ki who filed the lawsuit, told Reuters.

Kim said he was also representing 87 other plaintiffs in several other cases that were filed in connection with the match.

Ronaldo converted two penalties as he scored for the ninth Serie A game in a row during Juventus’ 3-0 win over Florentina on Sunday.