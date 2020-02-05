Kofi B’s One Week Observation Slated For Feb 19

Kofi B

A one-week ceremony in remembrance of departed highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, has been fixed for February 19 at Agogo, his hometown.

Veteran highlife musician, Amakye Dede, who made this known to BEATWAVES, said the date for the final funeral rites for the late musician who joined his ancestors on Sunday morning after a short illness, would be announced.

According to him, friends of the late musician will host a musical concert on February 15, 2020 to celebrate him.

Kofi B’s death on Sunday has attracted tributes not only from players in the entertainment industry but also his colleagues, who are working to release musical tributes in his honour.

The one week remembrance ceremony is expected to attract a lot of people including high profile personalities in the creative industry as well as his fans.

Some highlife musicians BEATWAVES spoke to, have expressed a strong suspicion that their colleague died unnaturally.

They were of the view that someone hated Kofi B because of his fame and might be behind his untimely death.

In a chat, a highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee, said “so many people are fighting us spiritually. Many of us don’t have the spiritual eyes to identify them. We have to pray to God to protect us from all forms of spiritual attacks.”

He said he was shocked when he heard about the death of his friend, saying “I have not been myself since then and even now. I can never forget Kofi B.”

Kojo Ampah, founder and leader of the Big 8 Band, also told BEATWAVES that he was yet to come to terms with the reality that his friend was no more.

Popular music producer and sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah (Fredyman) on his part, said he was very sad to hear of the passing of Kofi B.

He described Kofi B as an exceptionally talented musician with a bright future. “But, God knows best,” he added.

Kofi B will be remembered for all time Highlife hits like ‘Akua Ataa’, ‘Koforidua Flowers’, ‘Afia Donkor’, ‘Mmobrowa’, ‘Bantama Kwasi Boakye’, ‘Odopa, Me Wu’, ‘Sika Adwa’ and ‘Abrantie Pa’.

He was billed to perform at a concert in Cape Coast in the Central Region but died a few hours to that show.

According to reports, Kofi B started complaining of chest pains and unusual heartbeat as he prepared to perform on Sunday evening.

A doctor at the hospital said Kofi B was sweating and vomiting when he was brought there.

The hitmaker was restless with very high body temperature and an unusual blood pressure 150/120, the doctor said.

Since he had difficulty breathing, he was put on oxygen and given some injection but he died at 3am on Sunday.

By George Clifford Owusu