Court Dismisses Black Sherif’s Injunction Case

An Accra High Court has thrown out an injunction case against musician Black Sherif by his former financier who was seeking to prevent him from performing his songs at events.

The financier, Shadrach Agyei Owusu had on Monday April 11, 2022 sued Black Sherif after it emerged that Black has gone to sign a different contract deal with Empire Entertainment without his involvement.

The plaintiff wanted an injunction to be placed on Black Sherif, restricting him from playing at any event until the case has been resolved.

The suit also demanded that an injunction order to be placed on funds the rapper has accrued through streaming and other revenue sources to ensure he does not squander the money until the case was over.

Mr. Owusu also prayed the court to award GHC1 million in damages to the defendant for a breach of contract.

However, Black Sherif’s lawyer, Samson Lardy Anyenini argued against the injunction.

The court on Tuesday July 26, 2022 dismissed the injunction placed on the singer since the plaintiff was unable to argue justifiably for his demands.

Justice Akua Sarpomaa Amoah, who presided over the case stated that the defendant will suffer an injustice if the court grants Mr. Owusu’s request.