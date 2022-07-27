Ghana Gas Supports Axim Hospital

The Axim Government Hospital in the Western Region has been presented with modern theatre equipment worth GHc1 million to help boost the delivery of quality health care.

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) made the presentation to enable the health facility to respond efficiently and effectively to the health needs of the people.

The items presented included a Theatre lamp, Anaesthetic machine, Disthermy machine, Suction machine, four Phototherapy machines, an incubator, and a Patient trolley among others.

Making the presentation, Stephen Donkor, a Senior Manager of GNGC explained that the initiative was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility plan to give back to society.

He said it was in line with the company’s commitment to helping to provide a world-class health care delivery system to the people.

He disclosed that the company conducted a needs assessment when the planning committee of the area’s Kundum festival appealed to the company to assist the hospital’s theatre with modern equipment.

“So we decided to first purchase the priority ones for the facility”, he added.

Dr. Jerry James Abobrah

The Medical Superintendent of Axim Hospital said the facility needed such kind gestures from corporate bodies to keep the facility running effectively and efficiently.

He was hopeful that with the equipment in place there will be fewer referrals from the health facility.

He pleaded with other organizations to help the hospital with staff accommodations, surgical equipment, a modern outpatient department, and a fence wall around the facility.

Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah, Western Regional Director of Health Services expressed gratitude to the GNGC for the kind gesture and assured us that the equipment will go a long way to assist the facility.

The Nzema East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Dorcas Amoah was grateful to the chiefs for their efforts in ensuring that the hospital had the equipment.

The Omanhene of Lower Axim Traditional Area, Awulae Attibrukusu promised to collaborate with the other traditional leaders to construct a ward for Very Important Personalities (VIPs) at the hospital.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Axim