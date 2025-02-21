Court Fines Salaga SHS Students GHS 1,200 Over Clashes

Three students of Salaga Senior High School, have been fined by the Salaga Magistrate Court in connection with the violent clashes that erupted in the school a week ago.

His Lordship Edward Essel, convicted the three students to a non-custodial sentence of 160 penalty unit each amounting to GHS 1,200.00 or in default serve six months imprisonment.

The convicts are Nuru Ibrahim, Abubakari Zaidu and Hardi Hamza, all 19-years-old.

Hardi Hamza, however, was given an additional charge of GHS 500.00 to compensate a student who sustained injury during the clash.

The convicts were also made to sign a bond of good behavior for 12 months.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges; possession of firearm and ammunition without authority, threat of death, and causing harm, in court.

It will be recalled that 20 students of the Salaga Senior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, were arrested by the Salaga Divisional Police Command.

Their arrest follows a purported clash between some students in the school which resulted in the injury of one student.

However, a locally manufactured pistol was retrieved from one of the students.

Seventeen 17 of the arrested students were later granted bail leaving the three convicts.

