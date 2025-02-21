We’ll Ferry Social Justice Issues to Parliament – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to bring all pressing social justice concerns to the forefront in the coming weeks, signaling a new phase of parliamentary action.

Addressing the media after an abrupt end of parliamentary proceedings, Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin criticised the government for what he termed an “intolerant” approach to parliamentary debate and vowed that the Minority would not shy away from highlighting critical issues of social justice.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin accused members of the Majority National Democratic Congress (NDC) of suppressing discussion and fostering a disruptive environment in Parliament.

He explained that whenever the opposition raises a matter for debate, the majority often interrupts, resorting to confusion to avoid addressing the topic.

“There is clear intolerance in this Parliament. When the majority introduces matters for discussion, they believe they have the final say,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said, asserting that such behaviour obstructs productive debate.

The Minority Leader pointed to a recent incident where the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, disrupted legal discussions in Parliament.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin accused Mr. Ayariga of introducing a legal argument without understanding the legal processes involved, further escalating tensions in the sitting.

He claimed that when the majority’s arguments faltered, their response was to resort to shouting and disruption.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also accused the NDC MPs of hypocrisy, particularly in their calls for respect for the judiciary.

He referenced past comments by the NDC, who had used harsh language against the judiciary when they disagreed with a Supreme Court ruling in October 2024.

In contrast, the Minority, he said, was following lawful processes in challenging what they saw as judicial misconduct.

The Minority Leader then turned his attention to a legal case concerning the high court and a petition related to a recent election.

He outlined the Minority’s efforts to stay proceedings, only to accuse the court of disregarding established procedures.

According to Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the court had not followed proper legal steps in treating the matter as an election petition, which had led to further confusion.

He reminded the NDC that while they focused on political disputes surrounding the case of the Akwatia MP, Ernest Kumi, crucial social justice matters were being overlooked by the government.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin declared that the Minority would begin a sustained push to raise these issues in Parliament starting next week.

“We will not limit this to Tuesday. We will continue on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, bringing up these critical social justice concerns,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin warned.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House