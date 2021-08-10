Court Fines Sam-J Specialist Hospital GH₵326,000 For Medical Negligence

Sam -J Specialist Hospital

An Accra High Court (Commercial) has fined Sam -J Specialist Hospital in Accra GH₵326,456 for medical negligence that led to the paralysis of a baby in the right arm.

The amount includes the award of general damages of GH₵200,000 and a cost of GH₵ 20,000 against the hospital and its owner, Dr Samuel Amoo Mensah, a specialist obstetrician gynecologist, who the court found to have negligently failed to live up to the professional medical standards in providing antenatal care to the plaintiff.

The court, presided over by Justice Doreen G. Boakye-Agyei determined that although the plaintiffs (expectant mother and her husband) sought the services of the private health facility and its owner for the best medical treatment to deliver a healthy baby, “their expectations were dashed due to the inability of defendants adhere to their own ethical and professional standards,” leaving the child “handicapped for life.”

The court found that as a result of the poor medical treatment, the baby suffered Klumpke’s palsy– a paralysis of the arm due to an injury of the network of spinal nerves resulting from a difficult delivery.

Per the facts of the case, the couple, represented by their counsel, Emmanuel Darkwa, indicated that in March 2017, they sought antenatal care from Sam-J Specialist Hospital, upon which the owner of the hospital, Dr Amoo Mensah, an obstetrician gynecologist, was assigned to care for the pregnant wife.

According to the plaintiffs, who sued the hospital in June 2019, adequate professional medical care was not offered as required of the doctor and the hospital, adding that on one occasion a scan of the pregnancy was taken, upon which it was detected that the unborn baby had an unusual size and weight of 3.85kg at 37weeks which normally made delivery difficult.

They said although the expectant mother expressed concern about the size of the unborn baby, the doctor ignored her concerns, adding that during another visit, the doctor prescribed a medication for the expectant mother without informing her of the purpose.

She explained that she only found out at the pharmacy that the prescribed drug was for diabetes, although she was not diabetic.

According to the plaintiffs, they subsequently found out that gestational diabetes was the cause of the increase in the size and weight of the unborn baby, which the hospital and doctor failed to offer any advice to address the situation before birth.

The plaintiffs maintained that the injury suffered by their newborn son was a result of the big size and mode of delivery used by Dr Amoo Mensah and his hospital.

As a result of the injury, the plaintiffs had to seek medical remedy at other health facilities in Ghana and India, incurring substantial costs in the process.

The court granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, except the interests on the various costs incurred.

GNA

Lebanese Arrested For Operating Fake Insurance Firm

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) in a joint operation with the Ghana Police Service has arrested a Lebanese, Gabriel Medawar for operating an unlicensed Insurance broking firm contrary to section 109 of the Insurance Act 2021 (Act 1061).

The illegal company operating under the business name, Harmonia Insurance Group, carried out its operations in a private building near the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Office at North Ridge, Accra.

Public Relations Manager of the NIC, Mawuli Zobgenu, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Medawar was arrested together with two other accomplices believed to be his employees.

He said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had been operating the illegal business unnoticed for a long time until some intelligence information led the NIC to tighten its loop on him leading to his arrest.

Further investigations also revealed that some unsuspecting members of the general public, including some renowned automobile companies, have been patronizing their services.

Mr Zobgenu said the Police are currently investigating the matter with the view to bringing the perpetrators of such criminal acts to book.

“When found culpable, the appropriate charges will be preferred against them and the commencement of their prosecution in a Court of Law”.

He cautioned the general public and corporate bodies to desist from transacting business with entities not recognized by Law.

Oliver Bio, Deputy Chief Manager (Legal) at the NIC bemoaned the tacit connivance of some motor underwriting insurance companies “who should know better” and cautioned that any such companies found culpable in respect of their business operations with Gabriel Medawar, Harmonia Insurance Group, would be dealt with accordingly.

GNA