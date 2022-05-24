Court Fines Woman For Transporting ‘Wee’ To Boyfriend

A 21-year-old waitress has been fined GH¢2,400 by an Accra Circuit Court for attempting to transport three wrappers of Indian hemp to her boyfriend locked up in Osu Police Station.

Freda Ibrahim, according to court documents, hid the substance in a pack of waakye she was sending to the suspect in custody.

At the charge office, the food was inspected and the substance was discovered, leading to her arrest.

She was later sent to court on the charge of unlawful possession of narcotic drug contrary to section 31 (1) of the Narcotic Control Commission Act of 2020.

Accused was arraigned before Her Honour Susana Eduful, where she pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to a fine of 200 penalty units or in default serve six months imprisonment.

According to the facts of the case presented by Chief Inspector Bansah, police is the complainant in this case, whilst accused is a waitress and resides at Arts Centre.

On August 12, 2021, accused person went to the charge office to give food to her boyfriend, Gyamfi George, who is in custody for the offence of robbery.

He said when the Station Orderly took the food to examine before handing it over to the accused, the police officers found three wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp wrapped in a black polythene bag, concealed in the food.

“The accused was immediately arrested by the Station Orderly PW/Constable Ofosu Yeboah Joyce and PW/Sergeant Rita Apau, who were the Counter Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO), both on duty at the Charge Office, and immediately informed the Station Officer Inspector Rockson Dogbe.

“During interrogation, accused claimed a friend of the accused George Gyamfi called James brought the food for her to be given to the accused person in cells.

“However, she failed to lead police to arrest the said James, and several attempts by police for accused and the one in cells to show the whereabouts of James failed.

“They also failed to assist police with the contact number of the alleged James. After investigation, accused was charged with the offence to appear before this honourable court,” he disclosed.

According to Chief Inspector Bansah, the exhibit has been forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination and report.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey