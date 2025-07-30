Court Of Appeal Grants Ato Essien GH₵10m Bail

The Court of Appeal has granted William Ato Essien, founder of the defunct Capital Bank, a GH₵10 million bail with two sureties pending his appeal.

This follows a campaign by some Ghanaians, including an online petition to the President for clemency on health grounds for Ato Essien.

He was convicted in October 2023 after a restitution agreement collapsed due to non-payment of funds pledged towards the alleged misappropriation of GH₵90 million in Bank of Ghana liquidity support to Capital Bank.

Following his default on repayment obligations, the court sentenced him to 15 years.