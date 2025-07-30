Black Queens Welcomed Home As Heroes After WAFCON Bronze Triumph

Joyous fans received the Blank Queens at the airport

THE BLACK Queens returned to Accra to a rousing and emotional reception after clinching the bronze medal at the 2024 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Kotoka International Airport came alive on the team’s arrival as fans and officials welcomed them with chants, flag-waving, traditional drumming, and thunderous applause.

The players, adorned in team colours and proudly wearing their bronze medals, were visibly touched by the overwhelming support.

The team was officially received by a delegation led by CAF 2nd Vice President and Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku, Minister for Sports and Recreation Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, GFA Vice President Mark Addo, and other GFA executives.

Captain Portia Boakye, holding the bronze medal aloft, led the squad in acknowledging the cheering crowd, a symbol of their hard-fought achievement.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical staff joined the celebrations alongside the GFA leadership, as tributes poured in for the team’s resilience and progress. Both the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation praised the Black Queens’ performance, confirming plans for an official ceremony to honour their success and boost investment in women’s football.

The bronze medal finish marks a major milestone for the Black Queens, reflecting years of reforms, development, and renewed focus on elevating women’s football in Ghana. It stands as a testament to the team’s determination and a beacon of hope for the sport’s future in the country.

