Lionesses Return To Hero’s Welcome After Historic Euro 2025 Triumph

The Lionesses at Downing Street

THE LIONESSES, England’s women’s national football team received a rousing welcome on Monday as they arrived home following their Euro 2025 championship victory over Spain.

Hundreds of fans, draped in England colours and waving flags, gathered outside Southend Airport to greet the jubilant Lionesses, who became the first English side to win a major tournament on foreign soil after a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout in Basel on Sunday.

Captain Leah Williamson, clutching the Euro 2025 trophy, was the first to step off the team’s plane, which bore the England badge and the word “Home.”