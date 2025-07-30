Dr. Prosper Ogum Appointed Black Starlets Head Coach

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has named Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as the new head coach of the national U17 team, the Black Starlets, as preparations intensify for the WAFU Zone B U17 Boys Championship in Nigeria this September.

Dr. Ogum will also serve as the GFA’s Head of Coach Education, taking over from Desmond Ofei.

He succeeds Coach Frimpong Manso, who steps down to focus on leading Bibiani GoldStars in their historic CAF Champions League debut. The GFA has lauded Manso for his commitment to developing youth football and guiding GoldStars to their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

The WAFU Zone B U17 Championship will serve as a qualifier for the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, making Dr. Ogum’s appointment a crucial step in the GFA’s bid to restore the Black Starlets’ standing on the continental stage.

Dr. Ogum brings a wealth of experience to the role. He led Asante Kotoko to a league title, guided WAFA to a second-place finish, and held key coaching roles with Ebusua Dwarfs and the Black Galaxies. His proven track record in talent development and tactical expertise is expected to be pivotal in shaping Ghana’s next generation of football talent.

With tournament preparations underway, Dr. Ogum is set to begin assembling a competitive squad capable of securing a place at the U17 AFCON. The GFA has pledged full technical and logistical support to ensure the team’s success.

In his additional role as Head of Coach Education, Dr. Ogum will oversee the development and training of coaches across the country, as Ofei turns his attention fully to his duties as assistant coach of the Black Stars.

BY Wletsu Ransford