Court Orders OAP Dotun To Refrain From Mentioning D’banj’s Name

Nigerian on-air personality Kayode Oladotun, known as Dotun, has been legally bound to refrain from mentioning D’banj, his ex-wife’s brother, in his ongoing custody battle for their children.

D’banj, represented by his lawyer Toheeb Lawal, filed court documents requesting the Chief District Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, to prevent Dotun from making derogatory comments about him on social media.

The court issued a restraining order, dated October 18, 2023, signed and stamped by Honourable Emmanuel Iyana, prohibiting Dotun or anyone associated with him from discussing the singer.

The court document states, “An order restraining the defendant (Do2dtun) either by himself, servants, privies, cohorts, representatives, or any person deriving authority from him from further making any malicious, intimidating, or defamatory posts directed at the complainant (D’banj) on any social media platform (X, Instagram, etc.) or news media.”

Furthermore, the court directed the Deputy Inspector General of Police from the force intelligence bureau to investigate a criminal complaint filed by D’banj against Dotun and submit a report within two weeks. The court hearing was adjourned until October 30 for further proceedings.

These legal actions stem from an ongoing dispute between Dotun and his ex-wife, Taiwo Omotayo Oyebanjo, regarding the custody of their two daughters.

Dotun alleged that Taiwo violated their previous custody arrangement, preventing him from seeing their children.

This led to a public exchange on Instagram, with Dotun involving Taiwo’s brother, D’banj, accusing him of aiding Taiwo in the matter.