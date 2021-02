Funny Face

The Ofaakor Circuit Court has ordered personnel of the Ghana Police Service to send comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, known in showbiz as Funny Face to the psychiatric hospital for treatment.

The court presided over by his Honor Ebenezer Osei Darko gave the order after the popular showbiz personality was arraigned before it on Monday.

The court ordered that he should be treated for two weeks.

Source: Ghana News Page