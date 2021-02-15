Ken Ofori-Atta Arrives In US Safely

Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has reportedly arrived safely in the US for his medical checkup.

Mr Ofori-Atta flew to the US on Sunday, February 14, 2021 for further medical checks due to Coronavirus complications.

Prince M. Ofori-Atta announced his arrival to the US after rumors that he (Mr Ofori-Atta) had died.

“Ken Ofori Atta has arrived safely in the states and is getting ready for his medical checkup,” his aide tweeted.

“Honourable Minister-designate’s Delta 157 flight has landed. He’s in good spirits. He sends his regards,” Personal Assistant to Mr Ofori-Atta, Michael Bediako, said.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s Delta 157 flight has landed. He’s in good spirits. He sends his regards to all well-wishers pic.twitter.com/RsgRgFvOEm — Prince M Ofori-Atta (@PMOforiAtta) February 15, 2021

By DGN Online