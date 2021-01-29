Court Orders Prosecution To Serve Bulldog With Documents

An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned to February 23, the case of Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog who is accused of threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a video recording.

Hanson, an artiste manager, is said to have said on a United Television (UTV) programme that, “the President will not finish his tenure and that he will run away if he failed to pay customers of Menzgold their deposits.”

Charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breach of the peace,” Hanson pleaded not guilty and is on GHS70,000 bail.

At Thursday, January 28, 2021 sitting the court ordered the prosecution to serve Bulldog with disclosures to facilitate a case management conference.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu said on January 11, this year, the Police intercepted a video recording on United Television.

He said in the said video the accused was seen and heard saying “The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his term in office and that he will run away if he failed to pay the deposits of Menzgold customers.”

Prosecution said on January 12, this year accused was handed over to the Police by the National Intelligence Bureau for further investigations.

According to prosecution, during interrogation Hanson admitted to have made such comments in the said video when same was played to him.

Prosecution said Hanson further said that during the show an argument ensued between the guests on the programme and that he made that statement in jest and had no ill motive behind same.

The prosecution said investigations are ongoing.

GNA