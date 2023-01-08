Court Stops UG New Residential Policy

An Accra High court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the residential policy decision by the University of Ghana (UG).

This was after some frustrated students of the Commonwealth Hall of the University on Friday, January 6, 2023, filed a lawsuit against the university for directing residing students to seek accommodation outside the campus as a result of possible perennial housing problem at University as some freshmen always have to rent outside the campus during reopening periods.

On October 26, 2022, University of Ghana asked the continuing students of Commonwealth Hall to find accommodation outside the campus.

“All continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to these halls or any of the traditional galleries. They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels.

“Beginning from the 2022/2023 academic year, only Level 100 and graduate students (Masters and Ph.D. level) will be assigned to Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls. Subsequently, undergraduate students will vacate the halls at the end of Level 100 and may secure accommodation in the private hostels from Level 200 until completion,” UG management said.

However the court ruling on the matter said the status quo must be maintained as it used to be before UG’s instruction on October 26, 2022.

“IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the Defendant herein is hereby restrained either by itself or its officers, assigns, privies, agents, workmen, or anybody working under the Defendant’s instructions from going ahead to implement the decision of the Defendant, dated 26th October 2022 in respect of the residential policy decision affecting continuing students of Commonwealth Hall, University of Ghana. The status quo must be maintained, as it used to be before the 26th October 2022 decision”.

Below are UG’s full arrangements for students’ residence from the 2022/2023 academic year.

The University Council has deliberated on recommendations from the Residence Board and the Academic Board regarding changes to student residence arrangements. Council requested these changes following repeated incidences of violence involving students.

Council approved the following measures to take effect from the start of the 2022/2023 academic year, which are to prevent future occurrences of violence:

All continuing students of Commonwealth Hall and continuing male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall will not return to these halls or any of the traditional galleries. They are to be randomly assigned to available rooms in any of the UGEL and private hostels. This measure will not affect female students of Mensah Sarbah Hall and students with special needs in both halls.

Beginning from the 2022/2023 academic year, only Level 100 and graduate students (Master and Ph.D. level) will be assigned to Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth Halls. Subsequently, undergraduate students will vacate the halls at the end of Level 100 and may secure accommodation in the private hostels from Level 200 until completion.

Level 100 students who opt for traditional halls will be randomly assigned to the halls.

Progressively, all the traditional halls (Mensah Sarbah, Commonwealth, Volta, Legon, and Akuafo halls) will be reserved for Level 100 and graduate students only, culminating in a full in-out-out-out policy by 2025/2026.

Additionally, the University is installing CCTV cameras and Electronic Access control systems in all halls to improve security.

All students are to take note of these arrangements. Further details will be announced before the beginning of the 2022/2023 academic year.

By Vincent Kubi