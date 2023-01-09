NDC Thugs Open Fire On Police, 2 Busted

Two more hoodlums of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the party’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region have been arrested.

The suspect Iddrisu Abass alias Jango who is believed to be the ring leader and suspect Dawda Mohammed Nazir were arrested at Kintampo and Wenchi in the Bono and Bono East regions respectively on January 8, 2023 where they were hiding after opening fire on the police.

This brings to four the number of suspects arrested so far in connection with the disturbances following the initial arrest of Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu and Ibrahim Razak, who were among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances.

They were reportedly arrested through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on January 7, 2023.

Per a statement from the police, in the course of the arrest , suspect Jango shot and wounded one of the Police officers. The officers returned fire and shot him in the legs.

Both the injured officer and the injured suspect are receiving medical attention and are in a stable condition.

Following the arrest, some youth of Wenchi massed up to attack the Police team but Police have since restored law, order and security in the area.

The four suspects are currently being held in custody, and assisting the Police with the investigations.

While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.

The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.

After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects were identified as some of the people involved in the violence and were declared wanted.

A GHS10,000 reward was set aside for any member of the public who could provide credible information to the police that could lead to the arrest of any of the suspects.

The targeted intelligence operations are still ongoing to arrest the remaining 12 suspects and we would like to assure the public that we shall surely get them to face justice, the police said in the statement.

