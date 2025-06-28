Court Throws Out Agradaa’s Application To Strike Out Empress Gifty’s Defamation Lawsuit

The Tema High Court has dismissed an application filed by Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, seeking to strike out a defamation lawsuit brought against her by gospel musician Empress Gifty.

In its ruling, the court upheld the suit’s validity and ordered Mama Pat to pay GH¢6,000 to Empress Gifty as compensation for delays caused by her legal team’s procedural missteps. The court found that the attempt to strike out the lawsuit lacked merit and unnecessarily prolonged the legal process.

The legal battle stems from comments allegedly made by Agradaa that Empress Gifty and her husband were involved in activities that damaged the singer’s reputation. Empress Gifty filed the defamation suit earlier this year, claiming that the remarks were not only false but had caused significant harm to her image and career.

In a related development, Agradaa now faces a fresh defamation lawsuit, this time over allegations she made suggesting that Empress Gifty is HIV positive. Sources close to the gospel artist confirm that legal proceedings have been initiated, with her lawyers describing the accusations as “malicious and utterly unfounded.”

Neither Mama Pat nor her legal representatives have publicly commented on the latest court ruling or the new lawsuit.

The cases are expected to proceed in the coming weeks, with both sides preparing for what could become a high-profile legal showdown