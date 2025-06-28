Prime Minister of India to Visit Ghana for Strategic Talks

Narendra Modi

The Presidency of the Republic of Ghana has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will embark on a two-day official visit to Ghana from July 2 to July 3, 2025.

In a statement released by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister of Government Communications, the visit underscores the warm and longstanding relations between Ghana and India. It also emphasizes both nations’ commitment to enhancing their strategic partnership.

The itinerary for Prime Minister Modi’s visit includes a bilateral meeting with President John Mahama at the Presidency, where the two leaders will engage in discussions aimed at bolstering cooperation across multiple sectors such as trade, investment, agriculture, technology, education, healthcare, and energy.

Additionally, they will address regional and global issues of mutual interest. A key aspect of the visit will be the signing of several bilateral agreements designed to strengthen cooperation frameworks between the two countries. This will be followed by a joint press conference featuring remarks from both leaders.

President Mahama will also host a State Dinner in honor of Prime Minister Modi and his delegation.

The upcoming visit according to the press statement is anticipated to deepen bilateral ties, promote economic collaboration, and reinforce the friendship between the peoples of Ghana and India.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke