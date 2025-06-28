MTN Ghana Pledges Continued Support for MSMEs on World MSME Day

Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, has emphasized the importance of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in driving inclusive economic growth and sustainable development in Ghana.

Speaking at the World MSME Day in Accra, Adwoa Wiafe highlighted that despite contributing significantly to employment, MSMEs often face challenges such as limited resources and overburdened capacities.

Speaking on the theme.”Enhancing MSMES, Connecting Entrepreneurs for Digital and Sustainable Future” she stated that MTN Ghana is committed to empowering MSMEs through digital solutions, infrastructure, and platforms that foster innovation, scalability, and resilience.

“The company has dedicated 2025 to supporting SMEs, with initiatives such as MTN Adwumapa, SME Plus, and YellowBiz aimed at enhancing productivity, visibility, and growth” she said.

Adwoa Wiafe further mentioned other key initiatives which includes supporting the integration of digital technology into the growth strategies of at least 70% of participating MSMEs. Connecting over 100 MSMEs with digital enablers and financial service providers. Promoting digital literacy and regulatory awareness and the construction of a $25 million digital hub to support startups, MSMEs, academia, and safety innovation

Adwoa Wiafe pledged MTN Ghana’s commitment to partnering with entities like the Ghana Enterprises Agency to support SME groups, stating that “when MSMEs thrive, communities flourish and nations progress.” She saluted entrepreneurs for their resilience, creativity, and determination in shaping Ghana’s future.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Enterprising Agency Ms. Margaret Ansei has pledged the agency’s willing to enhance Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) businesses in the country through strategic investment.

She stated that with the businesses contributing to 70 percent to national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) it will enroll it comprehensive strategies to give access to finance and targeted support for priority sectors to make small businesses in the country thrive.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke