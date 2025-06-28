Bright Future Alliance and Speaker of Parliament Champion Youth-Led Fight Against Corruption at Landmark Summit

In a powerful show of civic leadership and intergenerational collaboration, the Bright Future Alliance (TBFA), under the leadership of Executive Director Mr. Bright Ofori, successfully hosted the 2025 African Governance and Anti-Corruption Summit at the University of Ghana.

Held under the theme “Breaking the Chains of Corruption: Empowering the Next Generation for a Brighter Tomorrow through Good Governance,” the summit convened key political figures, civil society leaders, legal experts, academics, youth representatives, and media professionals from across Africa to chart a bold path toward a corruption-free future.

Delivering the opening address, Mr. Bright Ofori emphasized the importance of a two-pronged strategy in the fight against corruption: prosecution and prevention. While acknowledging the role of law enforcement and judicial processes, he made a strong case for long-term solutions through civic and moral education.

“We must start early—educating children in basic schools, universities, and even at home. Creating awareness about corruption from a tender age will shape values, change behaviour, and rebuild our culture from the ground up,” he stated.

Mr. Ofori called for African countries to re-examine their education systems, particularly civic education, which he believes is crucial in producing a generation resistant to corruption before they assume public office. “At The Bright Future Alliance, our focus is on building a corruption-resistant generation—before they ever touch public office,” he said.

He further endorsed lifestyle audits for politicians and public officials, urging citizens to adopt social sanctioning as a cultural accountability tool. “I am also calling for citizens to adopt social sanctioning. It is a strong weapon any serious society uses to control behaviour and enforce norms,” he stressed.

The Special Guest of Honour, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana, delivered an inspiring address that resonated strongly with the audience.

“Corruption is not just about stolen money. It robs us of our dignity; it steals from our hospitals, our schools, our roads, and our future,” he declared. “It distorts development, undermines democracy, and deepens inequality.”

Speaker Bagbin reaffirmed Parliament’s commitment to integrity and accountability, announcing the launch of two significant initiatives: the National Integrity Awards, which will recognize individuals and institutions demonstrating exceptional transparency and honesty in public service; and the Vulture Awards, which will highlight the most egregious acts of corruption in governance and administration.

“Young people are not future leaders—you are already leading today,” the Speaker remarked, announcing that youth representatives would be included in the planning and decision-making committees for both awards. He also praised TBFA’s efforts, saying, “This summit is timely, relevant, and driven by the very group whose future is most at risk—the youth.”

Representing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Mr. Albert Akurugu, Director of Asset Recovery and Management, delivered a speech on behalf of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng. He highlighted the OSP’s continued mission to enforce accountability and urged Ghanaians to support the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

He further noted that the OSP’s Youth Against Corruption (YAC) initiative had already engaged over 10,000 young people across the country to build awareness and develop young anti-corruption champions. “We are open and willing to collaborate with civil society organisations like TBFA in advancing this shared vision,” he said.

A major highlight of the summit was a vibrant panel discussion moderated by renowned journalist Ms. Judith Brown of TV3. The panel brought together respected voices including:

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Prof. Seidu Alidu – Head of Political Science Department, University of Ghana

Mr. Martin Kpebu – Private Legal Practitioner

Mr. David Hundeyin – Investigative Journalist

Mr. Bright Ofori – Executive Director, TBFA & Member, UNODC Youth Advisory Board

The discussion tackled pressing issues such as systemic corruption, weak governance structures, and civic apathy. Mr. Asiedu Nketiah made a strong case for institutional reform: “If we are serious about fighting corruption, then we must separate the Office of the Attorney-General from the Ministry of Justice. That is the true path to independence and fairness in prosecution.”

He emphasized the role of leadership in driving change. “Everything rises and falls on leadership. No amount of policy will work if the leadership lacks the courage and integrity to enforce it,” he added.

In a memorable moment, Speaker Bagbin joined TBFA executives to unveil two new anti-corruption initiatives:

Corporations Against Corruption (CAC) – A nationwide campaign starting in Ghana that targets corporate ethics in both public and private sectors. The initiative promotes ethical business practices, anti-corruption training for staff, and accountability in procurement and corporate governance.

Lawyers for Good Causes (L4GC) – A pro bono legal support project for activists, civil society organizations, and individuals advocating for justice, transparency, and institutional reform. It aims to protect changemakers from legal intimidation and ensure their voices are not silenced.

As the summit drew to a close, TBFA’s Communications Lead, Mr. Frank Quaye, delivered a passionate message: “This is not the end. This is a beginning. We must break the chains of corruption and rebuild a continent that thrives on integrity, fairness, and courage.”

The 2025 African Governance and Anti-Corruption Summit has been widely hailed as a transformative event—one that signals a shift in momentum toward bold, youth-led solutions in Africa’s anti-corruption journey. With a new generation of committed voices stepping forward, the message is clear: the time to act is now.