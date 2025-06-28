EPA Ghana Observes World Ocean Day

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Professor Nana Ama Klutse, has emphasized the importance of protecting Ghana’s oceans from pollution.

Speaking at this year’s World Oceans Day, themed, “ Wonder: Sustaining What

Sustains Us” and the Local Theme is “Preserving Our Oceans, Protecting Our Future”, the EPA boss stated that the authority is undertaking a nationwide education campaign to raise awareness about the impact of plastics, textiles, and other materials on the ocean environment.

This include educating the public on the need to prevent pollution, promoting sustainable practices, cementing the EPA’s commitment to preserving Ghana’s oceans and ensuring a healthy marine ecosystem.

Prof. Nana Ama Klutse, emphasized the critical role oceans play in sustaining life on Earth stating that the ocean produce approximately 70% of the world’s oxygen, provide food, livelihoods, and transportation for millions of people.

Professor Klutse stressed that the authority is currently implementing a World Bank-supported project to enhance the resilience of coastal communities in West Africa. The project includes initiatives to improve mangrove conservation, which helps protect coastlines from erosion and other impacts.

She reiterated that the authority is working to educate coastal communities on the importance of preserving the ocean and preventing coastal erosion. Recognizing the impact of global warming and sea level rise, the EPA is taking proactive steps to address these issues.

Through the Worker Project, supported by the World Bank, the EPA is exploring various solutions, including nature-based approaches, to mitigate the effects of coastal erosion.

The United Nations General Assembly by its resolution 63/111 of 5th December 2008

designated 8th June as the World Oceans Day. The day is set aside to celebrate our world’s

shared oceans and our personal connection to the sea. It is also intended to raise awareness on the negative impacts of anthropogenic activities on the ocean and provide an opportunity for people to reflect on the benefits that oceans provide, emphasizing on our individual and collective duty to sustainably manage the oceans.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke