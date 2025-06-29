Tema Police Arrest Suspect for Unlawful Possession of Narcotics

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect, Sophia Amankwa, aged 29, for unlawful possession of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs at Dogo Junction/Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement signed by ASP Dede Dzakpasu, Head of Public Affairs at the Tema Command, on 25th June 2025, the police intercepted a tipper truck with registration number GW 9768-12, whose driver had fled. A search of the vehicle revealed 3,900 compressed and cello-taped slabs in 52 sacks, suspected to be narcotic drugs (Indian hemp).

ASP Dede Dzakpasu further stated that preliminary investigations disclosed that suspect Sophia Amankwa is the owner of the substances and is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

“Efforts are underway to arrest the driver of the vehicle and other accomplices” she added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke