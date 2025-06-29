Eight Arrested For Illegal Mining in Amansie South

Eight Suspected illegal miners have been been arrested by the the Special Anti-Galamsey Operations Team following an intelligence-led special operation in Apremadi, a community at Amansie South in the Ashanti Region.

The eight suspects have been identified as: Karim Issaka (38), Samuel Dugah (35), Seidu Karim (35), Issaka Azitarigah (24), Boadu Desmond, (29), James Kabutey (21), Bashiru Idrissu (19) and Collins Amoako (24).

According to Police information, items retrieved from the site includes three (3) excavator monitors, four (4) excavator control boards, and three (3) excavator gear levers.

Efforts are underway to convey the excavators from the mining site.

All eight (8) suspects are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation, while the seized exhibit has been retained.