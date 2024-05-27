Court Throws Out Nana Oye Defamation Suit Against Ex-Husband

In a ruling that brought an end to a highly publicized legal battle, the High Court in Accra has dismissed a suit filed by former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo against her former husband and private legal practitioner Tony Lithur.

This follows the suit filed by Nana Oye Bampoe Addo on April 25, 2024, seeking $1.5 million in damages from Tony Lithur following their divorce proceedings.

However, Justice Rev. Joseph Owusu Adu Agyemang, in his ruling, stated that the court found no reasonable cause of action in the allegations made against Lithur.

“No action of defamation can be found in the allegations made against the veteran legal practitioner,” Justice Agyemang said, adding that the court should not allow parties to “open this Pandora’s box in a suit of that nature.”

The judge also noted that the petition for divorce and its reply are judicial documents.

According to reports, a cost of GHC5,000 was awarded against Nana Oye Bampoe Addo after Lithur’s lawyers had requested GHC20,000. Nana Oye Lithur, however, offered to pay GHC1,000.

This ruling brings to a close a long-standing dispute between the former spouse, which had captivated the public’s attention.

The High Court’s decision to dismiss the suit and award costs against Nana Oye Bampoe Addo is seen as a vindication of Lithur’s legal standing in the matter.

Nana Oye had claimed that her former husband had defamed her by claiming that she was of low moral value and that she was corrupt by trying to acquire property in South Africa.