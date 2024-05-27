NDC Manifesto Committee Presents Draft 2024 Manifesto To Mahama Today

John Mahama

The Manifesto Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to present a draft of the party’s 2024 Manifesto to former President John Mahama, the NDC’s Flagbearer, at his office at Cantonments today.

This comes after Mahama recently revealed the party’s plans to unveil its manifesto for the upcoming 2024 General Elections by mid-year.

The manifesto committee is chaired by Prof Kwaku Danso Boafo, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom with Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, former Gender Minister who is currently embroiled in matrimonial fuss, serving as secretary.

Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is also a member of the committee.

The manifesto is expected to feature key policies, including the introduction of a 24-hour economy, the abolishment of ex-gratia, okada business and the export of nurses to address unemployment among health workers.

During his “Building Ghana Tour” in Accra, Mahama expressed optimism about the manifesto’s potential to drive socioeconomic development.

He stressed the significance of engaging stakeholders in policy dialogues to refine the party’s objectives.

The launch of the manifesto will be followed by the official campaign launch, aimed at garnering support for the NDC’s vision.

Mahama outlined the party’s strategy, focusing on reaching out to communities to effectively convey their message. “Once we have done that fleshing out, and we’ll finish the building -Ghana Tour, we’re going to put all the points together, and we are hoping that before the middle of the year, we will be able to launch the manifesto and after that, I will launch the campaign officially…and we’re going to go all out. We’re going to go door to door. We are going to go from kitchen to kitchen.”

The presentation of the draft manifesto to Mahama today is a significant step towards the party’s preparations for the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi