Covid-19: 30 Players Quarantined

The footballers are currently on a 14-day quarantine at Prampram

It has emerged that 30 foreign-based Ghanaian players have been quarantined at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The players, who arrived in the country last Friday, were the stranded footballers who petitioned government to be flown home from Ethiopia a few weeks ago.

A Happy FM report suggests that the players are set to begin a 14-day mandatory quarantine at the football facility.

Led by Lee Addy, the players sent a ‘save our souls’ (SOS) message which went viral over their plight in Ethiopia following the closure of the Ghanaian borders.

Fortunately, their requests attracted the Ghana FA and Sports Ministry’s attention, which liaised with Ghana’s Embassy in Ethiopia to airlift the players back home.

Indications are that the players paid between $200- $500 to be airlifted back home.

They were airlifted from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) to Lome (Togo) and were transported by bus from Lome to Accra—and are expected to be quarantined at Prampram.

The quarantine forms part of government’s measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They are the second batch to be quarantined at the facility since the Ghana FA offered the centre for isolation purposes.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum