Gunshots At EC Registration Centre In Awutu Senya East

Gunshots have reportedly been fired at a voters registration centre in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Reports available to DGN Online said gun wielding men stormed Step to Christ registration centre in the Awutu Senya East constituency.

The development, has accordingly forced the Commission to shut down the registration centre.

Reports say EC officials had to run for their lives.

The men, reports say, numbered about 15.

They reportedly arrived at the Centre around 8:00am.

They tried to sack potential voters, resulting into a ‘fight’ leading to the firing of gunshots.

Three motorbikes were reportedly burnt in the process.

By Melvin Tarlue