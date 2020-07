Some 488 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,060.

According to the latest update by the GHS, one more patient has lost the battle to the virus.

This has raised the death toll to 145 from the previous 144.

Recoveries have, however, reached 23,044 with active cases now 3,871.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri