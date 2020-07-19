Local Gov’t Ministry, Zoomlion Respray 137 Markets In Greater Accra

As part of the national market disinfection exercise, some 137 markets have been disinfected across the Greater Accra Region.

Briefing journalists at the Independence Square during the commencement of the exercise, General Manager of Zoomlion, Accra Region, Ernest Morgan Acquah, said the markets are located within about 29 MMDAs.

Unlike the phase one of the exercise which took place in March 2020, he revealed that the phase two of the exercise held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, saw the inclusion of public toilets and lorry parks in the Disinfection Exercise.

Teams of sprayers were spread across the various markets, using chemical which has a base of chlorine 0.5.

On Monday, July 20, 2020, Zoomlion and the Local Government Ministry together with the MMDAs will clean markets across the Greater Accra Region, according to Mr. Morgan Acquah.

The Disinfection exercise is to be extended nationwide and will last for a period of 10 days, he noted.

On Tuesday and Wednesday July 21, and 22, markets in Kumasi, will be disinfected once again, Media Coordinator of Zoomlion, Patricia Ofori-Attta, earlier said.

Mr Acquah expressed the need for periodic disinfection of the markets, toilets, lorry packs especially cases of coronavirus rise in Ghana.

Phase one of the disinfections exercise took off in March following the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana.

Several markets nationwide were sprayed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

Ghana has since March 2020, recorded at least 26,572 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 144 deaths.

The disinfections program is a Ministry of Local Government’s exercise.

Some of the markets which were disinfected in the Greater Accra Region, were Spintex Texpo market, Ashaiman Market, Madina Market, Dome Market, Markola Market, Kaneshie Market.

Minister of the Greater Accra Region, Ishmael Ashietey, addressing journalists at the Independence Square, said the exercise is a directive from President Nana Akufo-Addo through the Ministry of Local Government.

He observed the need for the exercise especially in the Greater Accra which has become “epicenter of the covid-19 outbreak in Ghana.”

Cleaning and disinfection exercises, he said, have become some of the preventive measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

He tasked all MMDCEs to actively participate in the exercise and rally their environmental officers to engage the market women.

He said the MMDCEs are to make a report on the exercise.

He urged all officers involved in the exercise to wear the appropriate gears to avoid coming into contact with the chemicals and possible infections.

He commended all staff of Zoomlion for their contributions towards the fight against covid-19.

By Melvin Tarlue